﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports down 10.5 percent in September

Friday, 04 December 2020 21:09:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 3,182 mt in September 2020, down 10.5 percent from August but up 10.3 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $8.8 million in September, compared to $11.3 million in the previous month and $8.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in September with 2,203 mt, compared to 2,606 mt in August and 1,870 mt in September 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in September.


Tags: tubular  North America  USA  tubing   imp/exp statistics  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20  Nov

US structural pipe and tube exports down 10.6 percent in September
18  Nov

US structural pipe and tube imports up 2.4 percent in September
17  Nov

US mechanical tubing imports down 18.7 percent in September
11  Nov

US standard pipe imports down 14.5 percent in September
09  Nov

US OCTG imports down 49.6 percent in September