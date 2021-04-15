US manufacturing sales and shipments down 1.9 percent in February

Thursday, 15 April 2021 20:17:27 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau announced the combined value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments for February, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, was estimated at $1,549.6 billion, down 1.9 percent (±0.3 percent) from January 2021, but was up 5.7 percent (±0.4 percent) from February 2020.

Manufacturers’ and trade inventories for February, adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $2,010.8 billion, up 0.5 percent (±0.1 percent) from January 2021, but were down 0.7 percent (±0.4 percent) from February 2020.

The total business inventories/sales ratio based on seasonally adjusted data at the end of February was 1.30. The February 2020 ratio was 1.38.