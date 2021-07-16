﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US manufacturing sales and shipments down 0.3 percent in May

Friday, 16 July 2021 20:08:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau announced the combined value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments for May, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, was estimated at $1,615.9 billion, down 0.3 percent (±0.2 percent) from April 2021, but was up 28.7 percent (±0.6 percent) from May 2020.

Manufacturers’ and trade inventories for May, adjusted for seasonal and trading day differences but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $2,039.3 billion, up 0.5 percent (±0.1 percent) from April 2021 and were up 4.5 percent (±0.5 percent) from May 2020.

The total business inventories/sales ratio based on seasonally adjusted data at the end of May was 1.26. The May 2020 ratio was 1.55.


Tags: USA  North America  manufacturing  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Jul

United Steelworkers union ratifies new contract with Allegheny Technologies
13  Jul

US HDG exports down 2.3 percent in May
13  Jul

US Court of Appeals reverses CIT decision on Section 232 tariff increase against Turkey
12  Jul

US raw steel production up 0.5 percent week-on-week
01  Jul

US manufacturing PMI drops 0.6 percentage points in June