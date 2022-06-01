US manufacturing PMI shows continued growth in May

Wednesday, 01 June 2022 01:12:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in May, with the overall economy achieving a 24th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The May Manufacturing PMI registered 56.1 percent, an increase of 0.7 percentage point from the reading of 55.4 percent in April. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 24th month in a row after a contraction in April and May 2020. This is the second-lowest Manufacturing PMI reading since September 2020, when it registered 55.4 percent. Index breakdown:

Index May level April level New Orders 55.1 53.5 Production 54.2 53.6 Prices 82.2 84.6 Backlog of Orders 58.7 56 Employment 49.6 50.9 Supplier Deliveries 65.7 67.2 Inventories 55.9 51.6 New Export Orders 52.9 52.7 Imports 48.7 51.4

Fifteen manufacturing industries reported growth in May, in the following order: apparel, leather and allied products; printing and related support activities; machinery; nonmetallic mineral products; computer and electronic products; food, beverage and tobacco products; transportation equipment; paper products; petroleum and coal products; plastics and rubber products; fabricated metal products; chemical products; miscellaneous manufacturing; primary metals; and electrical equipment, appliances and components.

The only industry reporting a decrease in May compared to April is furniture and related products.