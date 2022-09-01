US manufacturing PMI remains unchanged in August

Thursday, 01 September 2022 00:16:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in August, with the overall economy achieving a 27th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The August Manufacturing PMI registered 52.8 percent, the same reading as recorded in July. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 27th month in a row after contraction in April and May 2020. For a second straight month, the Manufacturing PMI figure is the lowest since June 2020, when it registered 52.4 percent. Index breakdown:

Index August level July level New Orders 51.3 48 Production 50.4 53.5 Prices 52.5 60 Backlog of Orders 53 51.3 Employment 54.2 49.9 Supplier Deliveries 55.1 55.2 Inventories 53.1 57.3 New Export Orders 49.4 52.6 Imports 52.5 54.4

Ten manufacturing industries reported growth in August, in the following order: nonmetallic mineral products; petroleum and coal products; transportation equipment; computer and electronic products; printing and related support activities; plastics and rubber products; primary metals; machinery; miscellaneous manufacturing; and food, beverage and tobacco products.

The seven industries reporting contraction in August compared to July, in the following order are: wood products; apparel, leather and allied products; furniture and related products; paper products; chemical products; fabricated metal products; and electrical equipment, appliances and components.