US manufacturing PMI increases 1.2 percentage points in September

Friday, 01 October 2021 22:04:46 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in September, with the overall economy notching a 16th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The September Manufacturing PMI registered 61.1 percent, an increase of 1.2 percentage points from the August reading of 59.9 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 16th month in a row after contraction in April 2020. Index breakdown:

Index September level August level
New Orders 66.7 66.7
Production 59.4 60
Backlog of Orders 64.8 68.2
Employment 50.2 49
Supplier Deliveries   73.4 69.5
Inventories 55.6 54.2
Prices 79.4 79.4
New Export Orders 53.4 56.6
Imports 54.9 54.3

The 17 manufacturing industries reporting growth in September, in the following order, are: furniture and related products; petroleum and coal products; machinery; electrical equipment, appliances and components; computer and electronic products; chemical products; apparel, leather and allied products; textile mills; paper products; printing and related support activities; miscellaneous manufacturing; food, beverage and tobacco products; fabricated metal products; transportation equipment; primary metals; nonmetallic mineral products; and plastics and rubber products.

The only industry reporting a decrease in September compared to August is wood products.


