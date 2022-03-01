﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US manufacturing PMI edges up slightly in February

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 22:58:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in February, with the overall economy achieving a 21st consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The February Manufacturing PMI registered 58.6 percent, an increase of 1 percentage point from the January reading of 57.6 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 21st month in a row after a contraction in April and May 2020. Index breakdown:

Index February level January level
New Orders 61.7 57.9
Production 58.5 57.8
Prices 75.6 76.1
Backlog of Orders 65 56.4
Employment 52.9 54.5
Supplier Deliveries 66.1 64.6
Inventories 53.6 53.2
New Export Orders 57.1 53.7
Imports 55.4 55.1

The 16 manufacturing industries reporting growth in February, in the following order, are: apparel, leather and allied products; textile mills; paper products; transportation equipment; machinery; miscellaneous manufacturing; primary metals; electrical equipment, appliances and components; computer and electronic products; furniture and related products; plastics and rubber products; fabricated metal products; food, beverage and tobacco products; nonmetallic mineral products; chemical products; and petroleum and coal products.

The only industry reporting a decrease in February compared to January is wood products.


Tags: USA  manufacturing  North America  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

01 Mar

US drawn wire exports down 11.1 percent in December

Most Recent Related Articles

28 Feb

US OCTG exports down 11.0 percent in December

Most Recent Related Articles

25 Feb

US new home sales down 4.5 percent in January

Most Recent Related Articles

03 Feb

New orders for US manufactured goods down 0.4 percent in December

Most Recent Related Articles

01 Feb

US manufacturing PMI decreases 1.2 percentage points in January