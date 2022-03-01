US manufacturing PMI edges up slightly in February

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in February, with the overall economy achieving a 21st consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.
The February Manufacturing PMI registered 58.6 percent, an increase of 1 percentage point from the January reading of 57.6 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 21st month in a row after a contraction in April and May 2020. Index breakdown:
|Index
|February level
|January level
|New Orders
|61.7
|57.9
|Production
|58.5
|57.8
|Prices
|75.6
|76.1
|Backlog of Orders
|65
|56.4
|Employment
|52.9
|54.5
|Supplier Deliveries
|66.1
|64.6
|Inventories
|53.6
|53.2
|New Export Orders
|57.1
|53.7
|Imports
|55.4
|55.1
The 16 manufacturing industries reporting growth in February, in the following order, are: apparel, leather and allied products; textile mills; paper products; transportation equipment; machinery; miscellaneous manufacturing; primary metals; electrical equipment, appliances and components; computer and electronic products; furniture and related products; plastics and rubber products; fabricated metal products; food, beverage and tobacco products; nonmetallic mineral products; chemical products; and petroleum and coal products.
The only industry reporting a decrease in February compared to January is wood products.