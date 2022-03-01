US manufacturing PMI edges up slightly in February

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 22:58:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in February, with the overall economy achieving a 21st consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The February Manufacturing PMI registered 58.6 percent, an increase of 1 percentage point from the January reading of 57.6 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 21st month in a row after a contraction in April and May 2020. Index breakdown:

Index February level January level New Orders 61.7 57.9 Production 58.5 57.8 Prices 75.6 76.1 Backlog of Orders 65 56.4 Employment 52.9 54.5 Supplier Deliveries 66.1 64.6 Inventories 53.6 53.2 New Export Orders 57.1 53.7 Imports 55.4 55.1

The 16 manufacturing industries reporting growth in February, in the following order, are: apparel, leather and allied products; textile mills; paper products; transportation equipment; machinery; miscellaneous manufacturing; primary metals; electrical equipment, appliances and components; computer and electronic products; furniture and related products; plastics and rubber products; fabricated metal products; food, beverage and tobacco products; nonmetallic mineral products; chemical products; and petroleum and coal products.

The only industry reporting a decrease in February compared to January is wood products.