US manufacturing PMI drops 1.9 percentage points in September

Monday, 03 October 2022 22:07:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in September, with the overall economy achieving a 28th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The September Manufacturing PMI registered 50.9 percent, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 52.8 percent recorded in August. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 28th month in a row after contraction in April and May 2020. The Manufacturing PMI figure is the lowest since May 2020, when it registered 43.5 percent. Index breakdown:

Index September level  August level
New Orders 47.1 51.3
Production 50.6 50.4
Prices 51.7 52.5
Backlog of Orders 50.9 53
Employment 48.7 54.2
Supplier Deliveries  52.4 55.1
Inventories 55.5 53.1
New Export Orders 47.8 49.4
Imports 52.6 52.5

Nine manufacturing industries reported growth in September, in the following order: nonmetallic mineral products; machinery; plastics and rubber products; miscellaneous manufacturing; apparel, leather and allied products; transportation equipment; food, beverage and tobacco products; computer and electronic products; and electrical equipment, appliances and components.

The seven industries reporting contraction in September compared to August, in the following order are: furniture and related products; textile mills; wood products; printing and related support activities; paper products; chemical products; and fabricated metal products.


