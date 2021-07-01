﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US manufacturing PMI drops 0.6 percentage points in June

Thursday, 01 July 2021 21:18:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in June, with the overall economy notching a 13th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The June Manufacturing PMI registered 60.6 percent, a decrease of 0.6 percentage point from the May reading of 61.2 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 13th month in a row after contraction in April 2020. Index breakdown:

Index June level  May level 
New Orders 66 67
Production 60.8 58.5
Backlog of Orders 64.5 70.6
Employment 49.9 50.9
Supplier Deliveries 75.1 78.8
Inventories 51.1 50.8
Prices 92.1 88
New Export Orders   56.2 55.4
Imports 61 54

Seventeen of 18 manufacturing industries reported growth in June, in the following order: furniture and related products; machinery; electrical equipment, appliances and components; computer and electronic products; plastics and rubber products; chemical products; fabricated metal products; transportation equipment; miscellaneous manufacturing; nonmetallic mineral products; textile mills; primary metals; food, beverage and tobacco products; paper products; printing and related support activities; wood products; and petroleum and coal products. No industry reported a decrease in June.


Tags: North America  USA  manufacturing  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01  Jul

US mechanical tubing exports down 18.3 percent in April
30  Jun

US CRC imports up 54.3 percent in May
29  Jun

US HRC imports up 0.6 percent in May
15  Jun

US manufacturing sales and shipments up 0.6 percent in April
04  Jun

New orders for US manufactured goods down 0.6 percent in April