US manufacturing PMI drops 0.6 percentage points in June

Thursday, 01 July 2021 21:18:04 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in June, with the overall economy notching a 13th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The June Manufacturing PMI registered 60.6 percent, a decrease of 0.6 percentage point from the May reading of 61.2 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 13th month in a row after contraction in April 2020. Index breakdown:

Index June level May level New Orders 66 67 Production 60.8 58.5 Backlog of Orders 64.5 70.6 Employment 49.9 50.9 Supplier Deliveries 75.1 78.8 Inventories 51.1 50.8 Prices 92.1 88 New Export Orders 56.2 55.4 Imports 61 54

Seventeen of 18 manufacturing industries reported growth in June, in the following order: furniture and related products; machinery; electrical equipment, appliances and components; computer and electronic products; plastics and rubber products; chemical products; fabricated metal products; transportation equipment; miscellaneous manufacturing; nonmetallic mineral products; textile mills; primary metals; food, beverage and tobacco products; paper products; printing and related support activities; wood products; and petroleum and coal products. No industry reported a decrease in June.