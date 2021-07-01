US manufacturing PMI drops 0.6 percentage points in June

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in June, with the overall economy notching a 13th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.
The June Manufacturing PMI registered 60.6 percent, a decrease of 0.6 percentage point from the May reading of 61.2 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 13th month in a row after contraction in April 2020. Index breakdown:
|Index
|June level
|May level
|New Orders
|66
|67
|Production
|60.8
|58.5
|Backlog of Orders
|64.5
|70.6
|Employment
|49.9
|50.9
|Supplier Deliveries
|75.1
|78.8
|Inventories
|51.1
|50.8
|Prices
|92.1
|88
|New Export Orders
|56.2
|55.4
|Imports
|61
|54
Seventeen of 18 manufacturing industries reported growth in June, in the following order: furniture and related products; machinery; electrical equipment, appliances and components; computer and electronic products; plastics and rubber products; chemical products; fabricated metal products; transportation equipment; miscellaneous manufacturing; nonmetallic mineral products; textile mills; primary metals; food, beverage and tobacco products; paper products; printing and related support activities; wood products; and petroleum and coal products. No industry reported a decrease in June.