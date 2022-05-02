US manufacturing PMI down 1.7 percentage points in April

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in April, with the overall economy achieving a 23rd consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.
The April Manufacturing PMI registered 55.4 percent, a decrease of 1.7 percentage points from the March reading of 57.1 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 23rd month in a row after a contraction in April and May 2020. This is the lowest reading since July 2020 (53.9 percent). Index breakdown:
|Index
|April level
|March level
|New Orders
|53.5
|53.8
|Production
|53.6
|54.5
|Prices
|84.6
|87.1
|Backlog of Orders
|56
|60
|Employment
|50.9
|56.3
|Supplier Deliveries
|67.2
|65.4
|Inventories
|51.6
|55.5
|New Export Orders
|52.7
|53.2
|Imports
|51.4
|51.8
Seventeen manufacturing industries reported growth in April, in the following order: apparel, leather and allied products; machinery; plastics and rubber products; nonmetallic mineral products; computer and electronic products; food, beverage and tobacco products; transportation equipment; printing and related support activities; electrical equipment, appliances and components; paper products; primary metals; furniture and related products; chemical products; textile mills; fabricated metal products; miscellaneous manufacturing; and wood products.
The only industry reporting a decrease in April compared to March is petroleum and coal products.