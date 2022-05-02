US manufacturing PMI down 1.7 percentage points in April

Monday, 02 May 2022 18:00:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in April, with the overall economy achieving a 23rd consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The April Manufacturing PMI registered 55.4 percent, a decrease of 1.7 percentage points from the March reading of 57.1 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 23rd month in a row after a contraction in April and May 2020. This is the lowest reading since July 2020 (53.9 percent). Index breakdown:

Index April level March level New Orders 53.5 53.8 Production 53.6 54.5 Prices 84.6 87.1 Backlog of Orders 56 60 Employment 50.9 56.3 Supplier Deliveries 67.2 65.4 Inventories 51.6 55.5 New Export Orders 52.7 53.2 Imports 51.4 51.8

Seventeen manufacturing industries reported growth in April, in the following order: apparel, leather and allied products; machinery; plastics and rubber products; nonmetallic mineral products; computer and electronic products; food, beverage and tobacco products; transportation equipment; printing and related support activities; electrical equipment, appliances and components; paper products; primary metals; furniture and related products; chemical products; textile mills; fabricated metal products; miscellaneous manufacturing; and wood products.

The only industry reporting a decrease in April compared to March is petroleum and coal products.