US manufacturing PMI down 1.1 percentage points in July

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in July, with the overall economy notching a 14th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.
The July Manufacturing PMI registered 59.5 percent, a decrease of 1.1 percentage points from the June reading of 60.6 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 14th month in a row after contraction in April 2020. Index breakdown:
|Index
|July level
|June level
|New Orders
|64.9
|66
|Production
|58.4
|60.8
|Backlog of Orders
|65
|64.5
|Employment
|52.9
|49.9
|Supplier Deliveries
|72.5
|75.1
|Inventories
|48.9
|51.1
|Prices
|85.7
|92.1
|New Export Orders
|55.7
|56.2
|Imports
|53.7
|61
Seventeen of 18 manufacturing industries reported growth in July, in the following order: furniture and related products; printing and related support activities; apparel, leather and allied products; miscellaneous manufacturing; computer and electronic products; nonmetallic mineral products; machinery; fabricated metal products; paper products; chemical products; food, beverage and tobacco products; primary metals; plastics and rubber products; transportation equipment; electrical equipment, appliances and components; wood products; and petroleum and coal products. The only industry reporting a decrease in July compared to June was textile mills.