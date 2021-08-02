US manufacturing PMI down 1.1 percentage points in July

Monday, 02 August 2021 19:06:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in July, with the overall economy notching a 14th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The July Manufacturing PMI registered 59.5 percent, a decrease of 1.1 percentage points from the June reading of 60.6 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 14th month in a row after contraction in April 2020. Index breakdown:

Index July level June level New Orders 64.9 66 Production 58.4 60.8 Backlog of Orders 65 64.5 Employment 52.9 49.9 Supplier Deliveries 72.5 75.1 Inventories 48.9 51.1 Prices 85.7 92.1 New Export Orders 55.7 56.2 Imports 53.7 61

Seventeen of 18 manufacturing industries reported growth in July, in the following order: furniture and related products; printing and related support activities; apparel, leather and allied products; miscellaneous manufacturing; computer and electronic products; nonmetallic mineral products; machinery; fabricated metal products; paper products; chemical products; food, beverage and tobacco products; primary metals; plastics and rubber products; transportation equipment; electrical equipment, appliances and components; wood products; and petroleum and coal products. The only industry reporting a decrease in July compared to June was textile mills.