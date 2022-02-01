US manufacturing PMI decreases 1.2 percentage points in January

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 22:29:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in January, with the overall economy achieving a 20th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The January Manufacturing PMI registered 57.6 percent, a decrease of 1.2 percentage points from the seasonally adjusted December reading of 58.8 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 20th month in a row after a contraction in April and May 2020. Index breakdown:

Index January level December level New Orders 57.9 60.4 Production 57.8 59.2 Backlog of Orders 56.4 62.8 Employment 54.5 54.2 Supplier Deliveries 64.6 64.9 Inventories 53.2 54.7 Prices 76.1 68.2 New Export Orders 53.7 53.6 Imports 55.1 53.8

The 14 manufacturing industries reporting growth in January, in the following order, are: apparel, leather and allied products; furniture and related products; miscellaneous manufacturing; nonmetallic mineral products; machinery; electrical equipment, appliances and components; food, beverage and tobacco products; transportation equipment; primary metals; fabricated metal products; computer and electronic products; chemical products; petroleum and coal products; and plastics and rubber products.

The only industry reporting a decrease in January compared to December is paper products.