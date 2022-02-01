US manufacturing PMI decreases 1.2 percentage points in January

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in January, with the overall economy achieving a 20th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.
The January Manufacturing PMI registered 57.6 percent, a decrease of 1.2 percentage points from the seasonally adjusted December reading of 58.8 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 20th month in a row after a contraction in April and May 2020. Index breakdown:
|Index
|January level
|December level
|New Orders
|57.9
|60.4
|Production
|57.8
|59.2
|Backlog of Orders
|56.4
|62.8
|Employment
|54.5
|54.2
|Supplier Deliveries
|64.6
|64.9
|Inventories
|53.2
|54.7
|Prices
|76.1
|68.2
|New Export Orders
|53.7
|53.6
|Imports
|55.1
|53.8
The 14 manufacturing industries reporting growth in January, in the following order, are: apparel, leather and allied products; furniture and related products; miscellaneous manufacturing; nonmetallic mineral products; machinery; electrical equipment, appliances and components; food, beverage and tobacco products; transportation equipment; primary metals; fabricated metal products; computer and electronic products; chemical products; petroleum and coal products; and plastics and rubber products.
The only industry reporting a decrease in January compared to December is paper products.