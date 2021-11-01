US manufacturing PMI decreases 0.3 percentage points in October

Monday, 01 November 2021 22:19:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in October, with the overall economy achieving a 17th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The October Manufacturing PMI registered 60.8 percent, a decrease of 0.3 percentage point from the September reading of 61.1 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 17th month in a row after a contraction in April 2020. Index breakdown:

Index October level September level New Orders 59.8 66.7 Production 59.3 59.4 Backlog of Orders 63.6 64.8 Employment 52 50.2 Supplier Deliveries 75.6 73.4 Inventories 57 55.6 Prices 85.7 79.4 New Export Orders 54.6 53.4 Imports 49.1 54.9

The 16 manufacturing industries reporting growth in October, in the following order, are: apparel, leather and allied products; furniture and related products; textile mills; electrical equipment, appliances and components; machinery; printing and related support activities; food, beverage and tobacco products; computer and electronic products; chemical products; fabricated metal products; miscellaneous manufacturing; petroleum and coal products; plastics and rubber products; paper products; primary metals; and transportation equipment.

The two industries reporting a decrease in October compared to September are wood products; and nonmetallic mineral products.