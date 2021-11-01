US manufacturing PMI decreases 0.3 percentage points in October

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in October, with the overall economy achieving a 17th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.
The October Manufacturing PMI registered 60.8 percent, a decrease of 0.3 percentage point from the September reading of 61.1 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 17th month in a row after a contraction in April 2020. Index breakdown:
|Index
|October level
|September level
|New Orders
|59.8
|66.7
|Production
|59.3
|59.4
|Backlog of Orders
|63.6
|64.8
|Employment
|52
|50.2
|Supplier Deliveries
|75.6
|73.4
|Inventories
|57
|55.6
|Prices
|85.7
|79.4
|New Export Orders
|54.6
|53.4
|Imports
|49.1
|54.9
The 16 manufacturing industries reporting growth in October, in the following order, are: apparel, leather and allied products; furniture and related products; textile mills; electrical equipment, appliances and components; machinery; printing and related support activities; food, beverage and tobacco products; computer and electronic products; chemical products; fabricated metal products; miscellaneous manufacturing; petroleum and coal products; plastics and rubber products; paper products; primary metals; and transportation equipment.
The two industries reporting a decrease in October compared to September are wood products; and nonmetallic mineral products.