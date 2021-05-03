US manufacturing PMI declines 4 percentage points in April

Monday, 03 May 2021 18:36:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector grew in April, with the overall economy notching an 11th consecutive month of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The April Manufacturing PMI registered 60.7 percent, a decrease of 4 percentage points from the March reading of 64.7 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 11th month in a row after contraction in April 2020. Index breakdown:

Index April level March level New Orders 64.3 68 Production 62.5 68.1 Backlog of Orders 68.2 67.5 Employment 55.1 59.6 Supplier Deliveries 75 76.6 Inventories 46.5 50.8 Prices 89.6 85.6 New Export Orders 54.9 54.5 Imports 52.2 56.7

All 18 manufacturing industries reported growth in April, in the following order: electrical equipment, appliances and components; textile mills; furniture and related products; machinery; fabricated metal products; primary metals; miscellaneous manufacturing; chemical products; plastics and rubber products; food, beverage and tobacco products; computer and electronic products; nonmetallic mineral products; apparel, leather and allied products; transportation equipment; paper products; petroleum and coal products; printing and related support activities; and wood products.