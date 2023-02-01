US manufacturing PMI contracts for third consecutive month

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector contracted in January for the third consecutive month following a 28-month period of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.
The January Manufacturing PMI registered 47.4 percent, 1 percentage point lower than the seasonally adjusted 48.4 percent recorded in December. Regarding the overall economy, this figure indicates a second month of contraction after a 30-month period of expansion. The Manufacturing PMI figure is the lowest since May 2020, when it registered a seasonally adjusted 43.5 percent. Index breakdown:
|Index
|January level
|December level
|New Orders
|42.5
|45.2
|Production
|48
|48.5
|Prices
|44.5
|39.4
|Backlog of Orders
|43.4
|41.4
|Employment
|50.6
|51.4
|Supplier Deliveries
|45.6
|45.1
|Inventories
|50.2
|51.8
|New Export Orders
|49.4
|46.2
|Imports
|47.8
|45.1
The two manufacturing industries that reported growth in January are: miscellaneous manufacturing; and transportation equipment.
The 15 industries reporting contraction in January, in the following order, are: wood products; textile mills; paper products; furniture and related products; apparel, leather and allied products; plastics and rubber products; electrical equipment, appliances and components; primary metals; nonmetallic mineral products; fabricated metal products; chemical products; machinery; food, beverage and tobacco products; petroleum and coal products; and computer and electronic products.