US manufacturing PMI contracts for third consecutive month

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 23:56:01 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Economic activity in the US manufacturing sector contracted in January for the third consecutive month following a 28-month period of growth, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

The January Manufacturing PMI registered 47.4 percent, 1 percentage point lower than the seasonally adjusted 48.4 percent recorded in December. Regarding the overall economy, this figure indicates a second month of contraction after a 30-month period of expansion. The Manufacturing PMI figure is the lowest since May 2020, when it registered a seasonally adjusted 43.5 percent. Index breakdown:

Index January level December level New Orders 42.5 45.2 Production 48 48.5 Prices 44.5 39.4 Backlog of Orders 43.4 41.4 Employment 50.6 51.4 Supplier Deliveries 45.6 45.1 Inventories 50.2 51.8 New Export Orders 49.4 46.2 Imports 47.8 45.1

The two manufacturing industries that reported growth in January are: miscellaneous manufacturing; and transportation equipment.

The 15 industries reporting contraction in January, in the following order, are: wood products; textile mills; paper products; furniture and related products; apparel, leather and allied products; plastics and rubber products; electrical equipment, appliances and components; primary metals; nonmetallic mineral products; fabricated metal products; chemical products; machinery; food, beverage and tobacco products; petroleum and coal products; and computer and electronic products.