﻿
US manufactured sales and shipments increase in July

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 20:22:25 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New orders for manufactured goods in July, up three consecutive months, increased $27.8 billion or 6.4 percent to $466.1 billion, the US Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 6.4 percent June increase.

Shipments, also up three consecutive months, increased $21.3 billion or 4.6 percent to $479.5 billion. This followed a 10.0 percent June increase.

Unfilled orders, down four of the last five months, decreased $8.3 billion or 0.8 percent to $1,084.3 billion. This followed a 1.4 percent June decrease. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 6.70, down from 7.01 in June.

Inventories, down following two consecutive monthly increases, decreased $3.1 billion or 0.5 percent to $687.2 billion. This followed a 0.5 percent June increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.43, down from 1.51 in June.


