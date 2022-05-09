US line pipe imports up 9.9 percent in March

Monday, 09 May 2022 19:46:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 59,721 mt in March 2022, up 9.9 percent from February and up 72.4 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $95.9 million in March 2022, compared to $82.4 million in February and $30.7 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in March, with 30,247 mt, compared to 26,462 mt in February and 17,645 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported line pipe in March include Mexico, with 7,443 mt; Belarus, with 5,325 mt; Italy, with 5,135 mt; and Canada, with 2,198 mt.