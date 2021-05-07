﻿
US line pipe imports up 58.6 percent in March

Friday, 07 May 2021 20:44:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 34,643 mt in March 2021, up 58.6 percent from February but down 28.7 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $30.7 million in March 2021, compared to $16.7 million in February and $52.6 million in March 2020.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in March, with 17,646 mt, compared to 15,675 mt in February and 13,474 mt in March 2020. Other top sources of imported line pipe in March include Greece, with 5,547 mt; Mexico, with 4,586 mt; Belarus, with 1,925 mt; and Ukraine, with 1,409 mt.


