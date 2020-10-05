US line pipe imports up 5.8 percent in August

Monday, 05 October 2020 19:25:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 52,896 mt in August 2020, up 5.8 percent from July but down 59.8 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $58.9 million in August 2020, compared to $49.4 million in the previous month and $136.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most line pipe from United Kingdom in August, with 11,959 mt, compared to 178 mt in July and 2,933 mt in August 2019. Other top sources of imported line pipe in August include Japan, with 11,054 mt; Korea, with 10,344 mt; Canada, with 6,751 mt; and Ukraine, with 3,323 mt.