US line pipe imports up 4.7 percent in April

Wednesday, 08 June 2022 18:00:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 62,536 mt in April 2022, up 4.7 percent from March and up 119.2 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $97.7 million in April 2022, compared to $95.9 million in March and $26.6 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in April, with 33,605 mt, compared to 30,247 mt in March and 15,648 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported line pipe in April include Romania, with 5,611 mt; Ukraine, with 4,918 mt; Mexico, with 4,509 mt; and Brazil, with 4,198 mt.