US line pipe imports up 42.1 percent in September

Thursday, 10 November 2022 22:18:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 81,229 mt in September 2022, up 42.1 percent from August and up 13.3 percent from September 2021 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $136.5 million in September 2022, compared to $93.4 million in August and $81.6 million in September 2021.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in September, with 36,429 mt, compared to 20,622 mt in August and 48,577 mt in September 2021. Other top sources for US OCTG imports include India, with 9,690 mt; Mexico, with 9,377 mt; Canada, with 5,298 mt; and South Africa, with 4,672 mt.