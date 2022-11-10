﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US line pipe imports up 42.1 percent in September

Thursday, 10 November 2022 22:18:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 81,229 mt in September 2022, up 42.1 percent from August and up 13.3 percent from September 2021 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $136.5 million in September 2022, compared to $93.4 million in August and $81.6 million in September 2021.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in September, with 36,429 mt, compared to 20,622 mt in August and 48,577 mt in September 2021. Other top sources for US OCTG imports include India, with 9,690 mt; Mexico, with 9,377 mt; Canada, with 5,298 mt; and South Africa, with 4,672 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Trading 

Similar articles

Local Chinese steel pipe prices follow a soft trend

10 Nov | Tube and Pipe

US OCTG imports up 1.1 percent in September

09 Nov | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

09 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Tenaris expects further increase in sales in Q4

08 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 44.1 percent in January-August

08 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 40.5 percent in January-August

08 Nov | Steel News

India’s Kirloskar Ferrous merges subsidiary ISMTL with itself

08 Nov | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel output and sales fall in October amid weak demand

07 Nov | Steel News

Canada initiates expiry review on line pipe from South Korea

04 Nov | Steel News

US issues final results of CVD review on LD welded pipe from S. Korea

04 Nov | Steel News