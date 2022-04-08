US line pipe imports up 40.7 percent in February

Friday, 08 April 2022 19:55:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 54,361 mt in February 2022, up 40.7 percent from January but up 148.9 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $82.4 million in February 2022, compared to $58.2 million in January and $23.9 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in February, with 26,462 mt, compared to 5,782 mt in January and 15,675 in February 2021. Other top sources of imported line pipe in February include Mexico, with 6,639 mt; Ukraine, with 3,847 mt; Italy, with 3,289 mt; and Taiwan, with 2,620 mt.