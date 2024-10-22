US line pipe imports up 37.4 percent in August from July

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 63,029 mt in August this year, up 37.4 percent from July and down 7.9 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $84.4 million in August this year, compared to $56.3 million in July and $101.4 million in August 2023.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in August with 40,975 mt compared to 16,772 mt in July and 35,828 mt in August last year. Other top sources of imported line pipe in August include Ukraine with 4,430 mt, Japan with 3,704 mt, Mexico with 2,628 mt, Italy with 2,491 mt, Thailand with 2,025 mt, and South Africa with 1,221 mt.