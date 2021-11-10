US line pipe imports up 179.1 percent in September

Wednesday, 10 November 2021 20:50:39 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 71,576 mt in September 2021, up 179.1 percent from August and up 288.2 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $81.5 million in September 2021, compared to $29.3 million in August and $21.8 million in September 2020.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in September, with 48,577 mt, compared to 11,450 mt in August and 2,610 mt in September 2020. Other top sources of imported line pipe in September include Germany, with 4,385 mt; Ukraine, with 4,257 mt; Mexico, with 4,144 mt; and Romania, with 3,083 mt.