US line pipe imports up 1.4 percent in May

Friday, 15 July 2022 19:06:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 132,965 mt in May 2022, up 1.4 percent from April and up 69.6 percent from May 2021 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $102.9 million in May 2022, compared to $97.7 million in April and $36.6 million in May 2021.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in May, with 32,294 mt, compared to 33,605 mt in April and 21,199 mt in May 2021. Other top sources of imported line pipe in May include Mexico, with 8,637 mt; Germany, with 3,822 mt; Spain, with 3,458 mt; and Romania, with 2,863 mt.