US line pipe imports surge up 353.9 percent in December

Thursday, 11 February 2021 20:06:42 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 62,975 mt in December 2020, up 353.9 percent from November and up 116.2 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $48.4 million in December 2020, compared to $13.7 million in the previous month and $26.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in December, with 42,492 mt, compared to 7,617 mt in November and 13,260 mt in December 2019. Other top sources of imported line pipe in December include Ukraine, with 7,029 mt; Mexico, with 5,735 mt; Japan, with 2,737 mt; and Italy, with 1,994 mt.