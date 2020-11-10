﻿
English
US line pipe imports down 9.5 percent in September

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 21:18:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 18,436 mt in September 2020, down 9.5 percent from August and down 54.0 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $21.8 million in September 2020, compared to $19.2 million in the previous month and $41.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most line pipe from Japan in September, with 4,085 mt, compared to 1,275 mt in August and 2,251 mt in September 2019. Other top sources of imported line pipe in September include South Africa, with 2,912 mt; Brazil, with 2,758 mt; Korea, with 2,610 mt; and Mexico, with 2,581 mt.


