US line pipe imports down 5.8 percent in October

Monday, 12 December 2022 00:12:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 76,517 mt in October 2022, down 5.8 percent from September but up 57.9 percent from October 2021 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $130.6 million in October 2022, compared to $136.5 million in September and $64.4 million in October 2021.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in October, with 19,860 mt, compared to 36,429 mt in September and 24,777 mt in October 2021. Other top sources of imported line pipe in October include Mexico, with 10,420 mt; Canada, with 8,375 mt; Ukraine, with 4,588 mt; and South Africa, with 4,366 mt.


