US line pipe imports down 57.4 percent in January

Wednesday, 10 March 2021 20:14:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 26,715 mt in January 2021, down 57.4 percent from December and down 40.5 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $23.8 million in January 2021, compared to $48.4 million in the previous month and $41.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in January, with 11,622 mt, compared to 42,492 mt in December and 14,069 mt in January 2020. Other top sources of imported line pipe in January include Mexico, with 3,799 mt; Brazil, with 2,597 mt; Belarus, with 1,853 mt; and Ukraine, with 1,556 mt.


