US line pipe imports down 41.2 percent in January

Friday, 11 March 2022 21:26:20 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 38,644 mt in January 2022, down 41.2 percent from December but up 44.6 percent from January 2021 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $58.2 million in January 2022, compared to $100.1 million in December and $23.9 million in January 2021.

The US imported the most line pipe from Mexico in January, with 11,615 mt, compared to 4,928 mt in December and 3,799 mt in January 2021. Other top sources of imported line pipe in January include Korea, with 5,782 mt; Romania, with 4,865 mt; Germany, with 2,516 mt; and South Africa, with 2,208 mt.