US line pipe imports down 40.6 percent in November

Thursday, 14 January 2021 21:00:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 13,808 mt in November 2020, down 40.6 percent from October and down 60.4 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $13.7 million in November 2020, compared to $23.4 million in the previous month and $36.0 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in November, with 7,617 mt, compared to 4,943 mt in October and 10,485 mt in November 2019. Other top sources of imported line pipe in November include Mexico, with 3,999 mt.


