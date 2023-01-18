US line pipe imports down 37.0 percent in November

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 22:40:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 48,184 mt in November 2022, down 37.0 percent from October but up 3.1 percent from November 2021 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $85.4 million in November 2022, compared to $130.6 million in October and $68.7 million in November 2021.

The US imported the most line pipe from Ukraine in November, with 9,597 mt, compared to 4,588 mt in October and 3,355 mt in November 2021. Other top sources of imported line pipe in November include South Korea, with 9,278 mt; Canada, with 8,202 mt; Mexico, with 5,754 mt; and India, with 5,309 mt.