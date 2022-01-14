﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US line pipe imports down 3.7 percent in November

Friday, 14 January 2022 22:21:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 46,724 mt in November 2021, down 3.7 percent from October but up 238.4 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $68.7 million in November 2021, compared to $64.4 million in October and $13.7 million in November 2020.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in November, with 26,648 mt, compared to 24,777 mt in October and 7,617 mt in November 2020. Other top sources of imported line pipe in November include Mexico, with 4,513 mt; Ukraine, with 3,355 mt; Germany, with 2,997 mt; and Brazil, with 1,987 mt.


Tags: USA  trading  pipe  tubular  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14 Jan

US and Canadian rig counts continue week-on-week increase
13 Jan

US OCTG imports up 26.8 percent in November
07 Jan

Canadian rig count surges upward while US count ticks up week-on-week
07 Jan

US OCTG exports up 39.5 percent in October
04 Jan

US structural pipe and tube exports up 0.9 percent in October