US line pipe imports down 3.7 percent in November

Friday, 14 January 2022 22:21:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 46,724 mt in November 2021, down 3.7 percent from October but up 238.4 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $68.7 million in November 2021, compared to $64.4 million in October and $13.7 million in November 2020.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in November, with 26,648 mt, compared to 24,777 mt in October and 7,617 mt in November 2020. Other top sources of imported line pipe in November include Mexico, with 4,513 mt; Ukraine, with 3,355 mt; Germany, with 2,997 mt; and Brazil, with 1,987 mt.