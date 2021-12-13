﻿
English
US line pipe imports down 32.2 percent in October

Monday, 13 December 2021 22:21:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 48,498 mt in October 2021, down 32.2 percent from September but up 108.5 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $64.4 million in October 2021, compared to $81.5 million in September and $23.4 million in October 2020.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in October, with 24,777 mt, compared to 48,577 mt in September and 4,943 mt in October 2020. Other top sources of imported line pipe in October include Germany, with 6,605 mt; Mexico, with 3,538 mt; Belarus, with 2,189 mt; and Ukraine, with 1,972 mt.


