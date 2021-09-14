US line pipe imports down 28.4 percent in July

Tuesday, 14 September 2021 20:28:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 29,024 mt in July 2021, down 28.4 percent from June and down 22.9 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $31.5 million in July 2021, compared to $40.7 million in June and $36.5 million in July 2020.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in July, with 12,936 mt, compared to 22,716 mt in June and 12,402 mt in July 2020. Other top sources of imported line pipe in July include Mexico, with 5,080 mt; Canada, with 2,174 mt; South Africa, with 1,937 mt; and India, with 1,818 mt.