US line pipe imports down 24.5 percent in June from May

According to final census Datta form the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 60,068 mt in June this year, down 24.5 percent from May and down 21.5 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $78.9 million in June this year, compared to $96.0 million in May and $107.3 million in June 2023.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in June, with 30,914 mt, compared to 48,334 mt in May and 36,072 mt in June last year. Other top sources of imported line pipe in June include Ukraine, with 7,045 mt; the United Kingdom, with 4,211 mt; Mexico, with 4,210 mt; Brazil, with 2,565 mt; Italy, with 2,348 mt; South Africa, with 2,111 mt; Spain, with 2,045 mt; and Turkey, with 1,097 mt.