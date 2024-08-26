 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US line pipe imports down 24.5 percent in June from May

Monday, 26 August 2024 19:04:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census Datta form the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 60,068 mt in June this year, down 24.5 percent from May and down 21.5 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $78.9 million in June this year, compared to $96.0 million in May and $107.3 million in June 2023.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in June, with 30,914 mt, compared to 48,334 mt in May and 36,072 mt in June last year. Other top sources of imported line pipe in June include Ukraine, with 7,045 mt; the United Kingdom, with 4,211 mt; Mexico, with 4,210 mt; Brazil, with 2,565 mt; Italy, with 2,348 mt; South Africa, with 2,111 mt; Spain, with 2,045 mt; and Turkey, with 1,097 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Canada to tackle rising Chinese steel imports with 25% additional tax

27 Aug | Steel News

Hyundai Steel and SeAH Steel collaborate on carbon-reduced plate and pipe

27 Aug | Steel News

US OCTG imports down 26.8 percent in June from May

26 Aug | Steel News

US rig count decreases week-on-week while Canadian rig count increases

26 Aug | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 1.1 percent in July from June

26 Aug | Steel News

Turkish hollow section prices remain stable despite lack of trade

23 Aug | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways amid rise in futures prices

21 Aug | Tube and Pipe

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru reports lower net profit for H1

21 Aug | Steel News

Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 81.8 percent in January-July

21 Aug | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for LD welded pipe from Turkey

21 Aug | Steel News