US line pipe imports down 18.2 percent in February

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 21,845 mt in February 2021, down 18.2 percent from January but up 19.6 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $16.7 million in February 2021, compared to $23.9 million in January and $21.4 million in February 2020.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in February, with 15,675 mt, compared to 11,622 mt in January and 1,796 mt in February 2020. Other top sources of imported line pipe in February include Mexico, with 2,464 mt.