﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US line pipe imports down 18.2 percent in February

Wednesday, 14 April 2021 19:56:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 21,845 mt in February 2021, down 18.2 percent from January but up 19.6 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $16.7 million in February 2021, compared to $23.9 million in January and $21.4 million in February 2020.

The US imported the most line pipe from Korea in February, with 15,675 mt, compared to 11,622 mt in January and 1,796 mt in February 2020. Other top sources of imported line pipe in February include Mexico, with 2,464 mt.


Tags: pipe  trading  USA  North America  imp/exp statistics  tubular  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Apr

US OCTG imports up 5.3 percent in February
07  Apr

US mechanical tubing exports up 0.2 percent in January
24  Mar

US OCTG exports down 17 percent in January
22  Mar

US structural pipe and tube exports up 14.9 percent in January
18  Mar

US structural pipe and tube imports up 29.2 percent in January