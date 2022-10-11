﻿
English
US line pipe imports down 12.5 percent in August

Tuesday, 11 October 2022
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 57,171 mt in August 2022, down 12.5 percent from July but up 122.9 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $93.4 million in August 2022, compared to $122.3 million in July and $29.3 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in August, with 20,622 mt, compared to 27,868 mt in July and 11,450 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported line pipe in August include Mexico, with 10,397 mt; Thailand, with 6,640 mt; India, with 3,629 mt; and South Africa, with 3,491 mt.


