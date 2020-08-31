US line pipe exports up 26.2 percent in June over May

Monday, 31 August 2020 10:22:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of line pipe totaled 4,789 mt in June 2020, up 26.2 percent from May and up 110.2 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, line pipe exports totaled $8.7 million in June, compared to $7.4 million in the previous month and $6.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most line pipe to Canada in June with 3,716 mt, compared to 2,316 mt in May and 450 mt in June 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US line pipe exports in June.