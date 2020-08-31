﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US line pipe exports up 26.2 percent in June over May

Monday, 31 August 2020 10:22:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of line pipe totaled 4,789 mt in June 2020, up 26.2 percent from May and up 110.2 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, line pipe exports totaled $8.7 million in June, compared to $7.4 million in the previous month and $6.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most line pipe to Canada in June with 3,716 mt, compared to 2,316 mt in May and 450 mt in June 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US line pipe exports in June.


Tags: trading  imp/exp statistics  tubular  pipe  USA  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Aug

US structural pipe and tube exports up 24.3 percent in June
25  Aug

US OCTG exports up 43.9 percent in June
19  Aug

US structural pipe and tube imports up 14.9 percent in June
07  Aug

US standard pipe imports down 18.3 percent in June
03  Aug

US line pipe imports up 30.9 percent in June