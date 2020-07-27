﻿
US line pipe exports up 25.8 percent in May

Monday, 27 July 2020 09:54:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of line pipe totaled 3,794 mt in May 2020, down 34.6 percent from April but up 25.8 percent from May 2019 levels. By value, line pipe exports totaled $7.4 million in May, compared to $10.1 million in the previous month and $7.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most line pipe to Canada in May with 2,316 mt, compared to 3,044 mt in April and 1,168 mt in May 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US line pipe exports in May.


