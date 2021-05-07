US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD orders on steel grating from China

Friday, 07 May 2021 20:50:27 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revoking the existing antidumping and countervailing duty orders on imports of certain steel grating from China would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from China will remain in place.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.