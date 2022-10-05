﻿
English
US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD orders on Chinese stainless sheet and strip

Wednesday, 05 October 2022 21:13:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revoking the existing antidumping duty and countervailing duty orders on imports of stainless steel sheet and strip from China would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from China will remain in place.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, Jason E. Kearns, Randolph J. Stayin, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.

The ITC’s public report Stainless Steel Sheet and Strip from China (Inv. Nos. 701-TA-557 and 731-TA-1312 (First Review), USITC Publication 5376, October 2022) will contain the views of the ITC and information developed during the review. The report will be available by November 3, 2022.


