US ITC votes to maintain AD orders on carbon steel butt-weld pipe fittings from five countries

Thursday, 20 January 2022 21:54:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revoking the existing antidumping duty orders on imports of carbon steel butt-weld pipe fittings from Brazil, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from Brazil, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand will remain in place.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.


