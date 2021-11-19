﻿
English
US ITC votes to continue investigation into OCTG imports from Mexico, Russia and Korea

Friday, 19 November 2021 21:44:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that there is a reasonable indication that a US industry is materially injured by reason of imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Argentina, Mexico, and Russia that are allegedly sold in the United States at less than fair value and imports of these products that are allegedly subsidized by the governments of Russia and South Korea.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the Commission’s affirmative determinations, the US Department of Commerce will continue its investigations of imports of oil country tubular goods from Argentina, Mexico, Russia, and South Korea, with its preliminary countervailing duty determinations due on or about December 30, 2021, and its preliminary antidumping duty determinations due on or about March 15, 2022.


