US ITC votes to continue AD orders on cut-to-length plate from China, Russia and Ukraine

Monday, 07 June 2021 00:59:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revoking the existing antidumping duty orders on imports of cut-to-length carbon steel plate from China, Russia, and Ukraine would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from China, Russia, and Ukraine will remain in place.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.