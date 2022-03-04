﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US issues preliminary CVD on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India

Friday, 04 March 2022 14:57:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India.

Accordingly, the DOC has preliminarily determined that Indian suppliers Goodluck India Limited and Tube Investments of India Ltd received countervailable subsidy rates at 3.30 percent and 5.57 percent, respectively, while three other Indian companies received a countervailable subsidy rate of 3.96 percent for the period of January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.

The preliminary countervailing duties for the country are applicable from March 3. 


Tags: North America  pipe  tubular  quotas & duties  USA  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

21 Feb

US DOC initiates circumvention inquiry on welded standard pipe imports
18 Feb

US DOC to continue AD orders on circular welded pipe from three countries
16 Feb

US DOC issues final AD duty on circular welded pipe from Turkey
11 Feb

US DOC issues final AD duty on OCTG from Ukraine
09 Feb

US DOC issues final results of AD review of LD welded pipe from Canada