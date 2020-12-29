US issues final results of CVD review on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea

Tuesday, 29 December 2020 17:18:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced final results of the administrative review on the countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of certain cut-to-length plate from South Korea during the period January 1, 2018, through December 31, 2018.

The subsidy rates for Hyundai Steel, BDP International and Sung Jin Steel were set at 0.50 percent, above de minimis, while another South Korean mill Dongkuk Steel received a subsidy rate of 0.28 percent, de minimis.

According to the preliminary results of the countervailing duty (CVD) administrative review, Hyundai Steel had received a subsidy rate of 0.49 percent, while the subsidy rates for Dongkuk Steel had been set as 0.15 percent, both de minimis.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7208.40.3030, 7208.40.3060, 7208.51.0030, 7208.51.0045, 7208.51.0060, 7208.52.0000, 7208.53.0000, 7208.90.0000, 7210.70.3000, 7210.90.9000, 7211.13.0000, 7211.14.0030, 7211.14.0045, 7211.90.0000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7212.50.0000, 7225.40.3050, 7225.40.7000, 7225.50.6000, 7225.99.0090, 7226.91.5000, 7226.91.7000, 7226.91.8000 and 7226.99.0000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).