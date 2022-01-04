US issues final results of AD review on ex-Italy cold-drawn mechanical tubing

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from Italy for the period between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020.
Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Italy-based Dalmine S.p.A did not make sales of the subject product at less than normal value during the period of review.
The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of zero percent for Dalmine S.p.A, in line with the preliminary results.