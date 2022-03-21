﻿
English
US issues final results of AD review on CRC from South Korea

Monday, 21 March 2022 15:45:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain cold rolled steel flat products from South Korea for the period between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that South Korean companies did not make sales of the subject product at less than normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of zero for the country in line with the preliminary results.


Tags: crc  flats  USA  North America  quotas & duties 

