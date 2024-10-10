 |  Login 
US iron and steel scrap exports up by 28.1 percent in August from July

Thursday, 10 October 2024 23:08:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,628,578 mt in August this year, up by 28.1 percent month on month and up 11.9 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in August with 577,713 mt, up 56.1 percent month to month and up 32.5 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in August included Bangladesh with 295,933 mt, Mexico with 185,385 mt, and Taiwan with 109,766 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $679.3 million in August 2024, compared to $546.9 million in July and $595.3 million in August last year.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

